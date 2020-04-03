Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan to make announcement at City Hall

Doan was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan will address the media from the steps of City Hall Wednesday morning.

The chief will make his announcement at 10:30 a.m. The press conference will be streamed live at KTVB.COM.

Doan was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. Boise Fire and the City of Boise have declined to comment on what prompted the leave, calling it a "personnel matter."

Doan has served as chief since 2008. Boise Fire Deputy Chief Romeo Gervais is currently leading the department in Doan's absence.