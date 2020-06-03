Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan resigns before Boise City Council meeting

"Out of love I have for the City of Boise, its citizens and the Boise Fire Department, please accept this email as my resignation, effective immediately."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan in longer employed by the city of Boise after he resigned before the city council could vote on firing him.

The Boise City Council met Friday afternoon in executive session to discuss Doan’s status with the city.

On Friday at noon, Doan sent an email to council members, saying "It appears that I will be unable to tell the Council my side of the story before you make your decision today. Out of the love I have for the City of Boise, its citizens, and the Boise Fire Department, please accept this email as my resignation, effective immediately."

“I, of course, understand and expected many questions this week. However, all issues related to employment of City of Boise staff are, and should remain, as required by state law, confidential,” said Mayor Lauren McLean in a statement.

The decision comes after the fire chief’s saga played out in the media over the past week.

Doan was put on paid administrative leave Monday. Mayor Lauren McLean declined to comment saying it was a “personnel matter.”

After City Council adjourned on Friday, council members told the media that it was still a personnel matter that they couldn't discuss.

On Wednesday, Doan held a press conference in front of Boise City Hall. He told the media his suspension was a surprise and he planned to retire at the end of May.

However, just a few hours later, Doan said he received a letter that the city had rejected his offer and would seek to fire him.

"I want to set the record straight that putting me on administrative leave was not because I did anything wrong," Doan said at Wednesday’s news conference. "I was never told I did anything wrong."

On Thursday, Doan sent KTVB a copy of an email he sent to members of the Boise City Council. He says McLean wants him out.

"I thought I would get a chance to announce my retirement in the near future and leave after 30 years with dignity," the letter reads. "The mayor did not give me that opportunity."