Boise Fire chief Dennis Doan announces retirement, will remain on leave

Doan was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan will retire from the department at the end of May he announced Wednesday morning, just days after being placed on paid administrative leave.

Doan will remain on leave until his retirement, and will not return to Boise Fire.

Speaking from the steps of City Hall, Doan praised the firefighters of Boise Fire and said his role as chief as "the best job in the greatest city in America."

"For the past 29 years I've worked for the city of Boise and I've loved every minute of it," he said. "When I put my uniform on, every single morning, I have been so proud to wear this uniform and to represent this city, and represent the Boise Fire Department."

Doan said the decision to place him on leave came as a surprise to him on Monday.

"I want to set the record straight that putting me on administrative leave was not because I did anything wrong. I was never told I did anything wrong," he said. "I was never told anything. It was not discipline - I did not do anything wrong, and I was not accused of doing anything wrong."

Doan suggested that that the decision to suspend him from his chief duties came from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. He declined to say why she had put him on leave.

"You'll have to ask the mayor," he said. "I don't want to speak for her."

Doan was appointed chief in 2008 by McLean's predecessor as mayor, Dave Bieter, and thanked Bieter in his statement. The Local 149 firefighters union endorsed Bieter in his race against McLean, but a political commercial backing Bieter that featured firefighters was later pulled at Doan's request.

When asked whether he believed his ouster was political, he responded "you'll have to ask her," referring to McLean. The city has declined to say why Doan was placed on leave.