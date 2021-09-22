Boise Farmers Market will be drive-thru only this weekend

This comes as the board and staff decided to cancel the walk-thru market on Saturday, Sept. 25.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This video is from our story about new protocols for the Boise Farmers Market.

Thousands of people enjoy coming out to the Boise Farmers Market on Saturday. However, with surging COVID cases in the area, the market's board and staff have decided to cancel the walk-thru market for this Saturday, Sept. 25.

This announcement comes just four days after organizers said that in accordance with recent changes to the city's event guidelines, attendees will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours. And attendees would be required to wear a mask and maintain at least six feet of social distance, regardless of vaccination status.

The new guidelines were scheduled to go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The community is now encouraged to shop for their favorite items on the Boise Farmers Market Drive-thru online store, which will have extended shopping hours. The online store will close at noon on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Officials say these unprecedented time have led to hard choices. They will be working with the City of Boise to find a plan that keeps the public safe while supporting farmers and makers. Here is part of the statement sent out to the community Wednesday:

We will continue to assess our plans and communicate with our customers about what they can expect moving through the month of October, which will mark the end of our regular season.



At this time we encourage and urge our customers to shop the BFM Drive-thru online store for Saturday pickup. We have extended shopping hours to Thursday at noon for customer convenience.

It goes on to say that many farmers are in need the community's support more than ever as they are about to enter a very precarious winter season. There is a lot of uncertainty in the farming industry, but the COVID pandemic has created an added layer of worry for farming families.

A dollar spent in your community will always yield a higher return, as it is closely reinvested back into the places we cherish. With the help of our community we know we can see these food producers through and help them come out stronger.



The Boise Farmers Market features locally grown and crafted products.







Watch more Local News: