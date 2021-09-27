Boise Farmers Market to reopen with altered health and safety protocols

Participants won't need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market walk-thru and drive-thru markets will reopen this weekend.

Participants won't need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination.

Event organizers previously announced stringent entry requirements, including proof of vaccination or a negative test, and subsequently canceled last weekend's markets. They'll resume Saturday as an "essential services market," according to a news release, due to its focus on fresh food and to-go food sales.

Masks and social distancing will still be required, the release said, and vendors are not allowed to sell to unmasked customers or customers who are wearing their mask incorrectly.

“I’m grateful to the Boise Farmers Market for coming forward with a strong health and safety plan to continue providing essential food services to our community in light of the need for increased protocols,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in the release.

Event organizers announced the following additional health and safety protocols:

Boise Farmers Market will be fenced with two entrances.

Boise Farmers Market will offer essential services only, as outlined by the office of the governor.

Masks are required and will be worn over the nose and mouth at all times.

Hand sanitizing stations will be offered.

All hot food and coffee will be to-go, to be consumed outside the market footprint.

No food or drink will be allowed to be consumed in the market footprint

The drive-thru and walk-thru services will be available through October. The Boise Farmers Market online store operates from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 11 p.m. Wednesday and can be accessed here.

Watch more Local News: