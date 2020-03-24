Boise family thanks truck drivers

Larry Van Bussum and his two daughters went to the TA Travel Center in Boise Monday with a special message.

BOISE, Idaho — During this worldwide pandemic, we've seen certain jobs really justify their importance.

Right now, supplies keep flying off store shelves and there's one job that works constantly to keep the supplies replenished and to where they need to go -- truck drivers.

Larry Van Bussum of Boise and his daughters, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old Darcy traveled to the TA Travel Center in Boise Monday to say "thank you."

They held signs at the entrances and waved and thanked drivers for their hard work.