BOISE -- Millions of Americans are spending this Memorial Day weekend with friends and family, soaking up the sun, barbecuing, or going on a road trip.

For one local family, this weekend isn't as enjoyable. It brings back good and bad memories and tears, as they reflect upon the ultimate sacrifice made by John Borbonus.

KTVB spoke with the Borbonus family on Sunday, the day before Memorial Day, as they honored John and spread a message of remembrance.

The Boise High School graduate paid the ultimate price 11 years ago when he saved his platoon from a truck-bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq. He was just 19 years old.

Today, he is remembered as a hero.

John Barbonus died a hero while serving in Iraq. (Photo: Barbonus family)

"John was very aggressive, always going to do something. You have to watch him all the time," said John's father, Hans Borbonus. "He was a good boy."

Veronique Borbonus remembers her cousin as fun-loving and "goofy."

"He was honestly just a goofy kid," she said. "And he was fun, he never complained. Year after year you look back and you don't realize how many years have gone by."

Hans says he wasn't in favor of John joining the military, but said he couldn't stop him from doing what he wanted to do. When asked if he was proud of his son, Hans said, "Always, yeah. I saw him in uniform and I said 'wow!'"

John made the ultimate sacrifice on April 12, 2007. He was guarding a U.S. patrol base in Baghdad when he saw a dump truck filled with explosives speeding toward the base. John shot and killed the driver, stopping the truck from entering the base, but was killed moments later when the truck exploded.

Hailed a hero, John's bravery saved many soldiers' lives.

"John stood his ground and did what he had to do to protect everybody else," Veronique said.

But that is little consolation to his dad.

"I would rather see him alive than a hero," Hans told KTVB.

For Hans, Veronique, the rest of John's family, and others who've lost loved ones in the U.S. Armed Forces, Memorial Day always has a somber feel.

"Speaking for myself and I guess speaking for our family, it's not a weekend where we want to go out and party and all get together and have a big barbecue, you know?" Veronique said. "I understand why people do it, but it's just not something we do.

"When it hits you personally and your family, it's very difficult when people say 'happy Memorial Day' or 'happy Memorial Day weekend,'" Veronique added. "It's not a happy time. You don't want to be depressed all weekend either just because of it."

A somber time of remembrance and reflection, of honoring those who lost their lives protecting ours.

"It's a day to pay your respects to those who have gone to fight for us and who have lost their lives," Veronique said. "When you're out celebrating and enjoying your day off remember why you have that day off. It's because somebody's last day was to give you a day off."

The Borbonus family pays their respects to John by hosting a memorial golf tournament in his honor at Falcon Crest every May around his birthday; Hans owns the golf course. They also honor him at Cloverdale Cemetery around Memorial Day each year.

"I would rather I don't have to come here but that's OK," Hans said. "You always remember the good things; every father, every mother... Good memory."

It is a time that brings up raw emotions - and pride.

"We are proud to remember him," Hans said as he showed KTVB the bench they built at John's grave site, engraved with the words "We are very proud of you, John."

"There is still obviously a lot of pain there," Veronique said. "It does get easier in a sense because you learn to deal with it and just keep moving on with your life."

"It's a remembering," Hans said. "It's rather sad, a little, but it's OK. You cope with it - not live with it - you cope with it," Hans said. "But it never goes away. Easier? Yes. But away? No."

There's a bronze statue of John at Kelly's Whitewater Park in Cascade, memorializing and thanking him and all military men and women.

The room in the James McClure Federal Building and Courthouse in Boise where incoming members of the armed forces take their oath of enlistment was dedicated to John in 2016. It's now called the Borbonus Ceremony Room.

