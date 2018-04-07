BOISE - Heather Wickham is asking the public to help her find her daughter's bike, after it was stolen this week.

The bike has special meaning for the family because it belonged to 12-year-old Mishayla's brother, who died last year.

“She lost her brother in November and it was his bike,” Wickham said.

Mashayla rode the bike to school on Monday, locked it up and then hours later someone stole it.

“She's upset," Wickham said. "She doesn't get why Simon’s gone, she doesn't get why someone took what was left of him."

Wickham contacted police and shared what happened on social media, hoping someone could help.

And someone did help.

Nicole Lee-Hladky spotted a man, just down the street from the school, riding a bike that looked just like the one Wickham had posted about.

“I was driving and came to the intersection of Amity and Maple Grove and saw a young man crossing the street," Lee-Hladky said. "About 30 minutes later, I was at the Maple Grove and Overland intersection and I saw the same man with a bicycle and my instinct was telling me that was off for him to have a bike, 30 minutes after he didn't have a bike."

Lee-Hladky later shared her photos on the neighborhood social networking app, Nextdoor.

“I posted it on there just so the general area can be on the alert," she said. "I really did think a lot before posting that picture because I don’t want to get someone in trouble who wasn't doing something wrong, but I also wanted to make sure that if that bike was stolen, it would get back to the right family.”

After a complaint, the website took down the post.

Thanks to the power of social media though, people saw the post and alerted Heather about it and connected the two women.

"I don’t care who you are or why you took it," Wickham said. "Just please, please, please return it.

"As a mom you just have to watch it," she added. "I can’t ease her pain, I can’t bring him back, I can’t do anything, but maybe I can get the bike back, maybe I can do that. so please let me help my little girl get her bike back. that's all I want."

