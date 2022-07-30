Boise family displaced after fire causes smoke damage to their home

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out and caused severe smoke damage.
Boise Fire responded to a house fire on Castlebar Dr. around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews found a room on fire and heavy smoke, prompting a truck to be called.
Engine 9 was able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Boise Fire.
Although the fire was confined to just one room, the smoke damage in the rest of the house has caused the family to be displaced for several days.
The Burnout Fund helped provide assistance to the family.
What caused the fire is still under investigation.
