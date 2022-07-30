Boise family displaced after fire causes smoke damage to their home

Although the fire was confined to just one room, the smoke damage in the rest of the house has caused the family to be displaced for several days.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out and caused severe smoke damage.

Boise Fire responded to a house fire on Castlebar Dr. around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews found a room on fire and heavy smoke, prompting a truck to be called.

Engine 9 was able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Boise Fire.

Although the fire was confined to just one room, the smoke damage in the rest of the house has caused the family to be displaced for several days.

The Burnout Fund helped provide assistance to the family.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Around 3:30 pm Boise Fire responded to a fire in a room at a house on Castlebar Dr. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke, and a working fire was called. Engine 9 quickly extinguished the fire. pic.twitter.com/PmySDFR2Ky — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) July 31, 2022

Watch more Local News: