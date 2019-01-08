BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced that it is extending the swim season for two of its six pools.



The Ivywild Pool will remain open until Labor Day and the Borah Pool will offer extended hours through August 30.



The city normally closes its pools when the school year starts because of a decrease in staff and a lack of customers.



The city extended the summer season based on citizen feedback.

Starting Monday, Aug. 19 and continuing through Friday, Aug. 30, the Borah Pool will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. for daily lap swim and 3 to 6 p.m. for open swim.



Hours for the extended swimming season at Ivywild will be:



Monday – Friday



• 10 a.m. to noon for lap swim and pre-school swim

• 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for open swim



Saturdays and Sundays (starting Aug. 24) and Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2)



• Noon to 1:30 p.m. for lap swim

• 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. for open swim



Here are the closing dates for the city's other outdoor pools: