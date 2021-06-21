Boise elementary school catches fire, billowing smoke into the sky

Around a dozen fire engines have responded to a fire at Valley View Elementary School.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise elementary school that was being demolished is going up in flames Monday morning.

The Boise Fire Department says the fire was reported at 9:39 a.m. at Valley View Elementary School on Milwaukee Street in Boise.

Nine engines and three ladder trucks are responding, with crews working to prevent the flames from spreading to the new school that is being built behind the old one.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar tells us that it's the old school that's fully engulfed in flames. School is not in session at this time.

Our reporter Brian Holmes is on scene and says it appears that fire crews are trying to tear down the old school.

The Boise Fire Department says two construction workers at the scene had minor injuries and were being treated by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In March of 2017, voters approved a bond to reinvest in Boise schools. It included building a new Valley View Elementary School in the same location.

