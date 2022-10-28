Boise Districting Commission moving forward on final redistricting draft map

Public testimony will be accepted at the upcoming Boise Districting Commission meeting on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — After seeking public opinion on drafting a new districting map for the City of Boise and its elections, the Boise Districting Commission is ready to present its final draft map and will hear public testimony on the matter on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

The city established the commission after the Idaho Legislature passed a law in 2020 requiring all cities over 10,000 people to elect their city council members by districts. All six districts are up for election in 2023.

Earlier in the year the city asked residents and the commission to draw their drafts of what the districting map should look like. District maps have to include six districts with one or more election precincts and equal populations in each section, according to the City of Boise.

The districting commission will present the final draft in the meeting on Nov. 2 in the city council chambers.

The commission meeting will be live streamed on the City of Boise's YouTube channel. Boise residents can also submit comments through the Districting Commission website.

To read more about the city's process and their proposed plans, click here.

