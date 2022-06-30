Boise County deputies towing vehicles parked on roadway near Robie Creek

Citing, warning and informing people of parking rules near Robie Creek Park has been, "ineffective in curbing this growing problem," Lucky Peak officials said.

BOISE, Idaho — As more Idahoans flock to the Robie Creek area, the Boise County Sheriff's Office is seeing an increase in drivers parking illegally along the roadway, impeding traffic.

Citing, warning and informing people of parking rules near Robie Creek Park has been, "ineffective in curbing this growing problem," according to Lucky Peak Dam and Lake's Facebook post. If a vehicle is in contact with the pavement, it is considered illegally parked.

Officials said visitors often ignore posted signs and park on the edge of the road when designated parking areas reach capacity, especially in the summer. Visitors are asked to park in other recreational areas when lots are full in the Robie Creek area.

When vehicles are parked on the side of the narrow two-lane roadway, it is often condensed to a single lane. The safety hazard also creates concerns for larger emergency vehicles.

In response to the "growing problem," Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner is advising deputies to begin towing any vehicle in contact with the pavement. Deputies are not required to find or warn the vehicle's owner prior to ordering an on-the-spot tow.

Lucky Peak Dam and Lake's announcement said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to create more-efficient parking capacities, but the area's terrain has hampered their efforts.

If a vehicle is towed, the owner can call the Boise County Sheriff's Office at 208-392-4411 to find out where it is located. Robie Creek Park does not have cellular service, but there is an emergency phone at the park for 911 calls and free local calls.

More information on the Robie Creek parking warning is available in the Facebook post below:

ROBIE CREEK PARK VISITORS Effective immediately Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner has advised his deputies to begin... Posted by Lucky Peak Dam and Lake - WallaWallaUSACE on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Watch more Local News: