BOISE — Boise's West Bench has a new city park.

Mayor Dave Bieter and Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway dedicated Pine Grove Park just before noon Wednesday.

The park is on four acres located on Shoup Drive, off of Maple Grove Road just north of Interstate 84.

Right now, the park's amenities include a fenced dog park, an open play area, a restroom, and a parking lot.

"We've got a lot of housing that's come to this site," said Bieter. "We like what we see for a lot of reasons. Dense housing has some real advantages of affordability, avoiding sprawl, and making the most of resources. But along with that kind of housing, you want an open space and a park like this."

The city acquired the land for Pine Grove Park in 1994.

A volleyball court, basketball court and playground are all planned for the future.

