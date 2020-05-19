Boise seeks crucial COVID-19 data through wastewater testing

BOISE, Idaho — Collecting coronavirus data through the city's wastewater. That's what Boise city officials say they're starting to do to help better track the community spread through five residential locations.
The city is working with a company called Biobot that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.
Essentially, samples of wastewater will be collected before entering the city's two water renewal facilities.
Idaho COVID-19 latest: Latest news and daily updates | Map of confirmed Idaho cases | Timelines tracking case trends | Gov. Little’s plan to reopen Idaho in stages | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Help nonprofits | Full COVID-19 coverage
Those samples will be sent to Biobot, where they'll be examined.
That data, expected back sometime in late May, will then be used by city leadership and other agencies to hopefully better understand how the virus spreads in Boise and possibly help provide early warning signs for future outbreaks.
“This is a new and proactive way to provide our experts and decision makers critical data to get a fuller picture of COVID-19 in our community," said Steve Burgos, Public Works Director at the City of Boise. "We jumped at the opportunity to help our community in any way possible."
Idaho is one of 42 states currently working with Biobot to collect wastewater samples for COVID-19 research purposes.
RELATED: Idaho coronavirus latest: 2,241 confirmed cases, 75 deaths, 1,649 recovered; 2 new deaths in southern Idaho
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus
Coronavirus resources:
- Interactive map and timeline tracking Idaho COVID-19 cases
- What's an 'essential' business under the Idaho stay-home order? Gov. Little answers your questions
- Coronavirus resources: Testing sites, at-risk grocery hours in the Treasure Valley
- List of employers hiring during the coronavirus pandemic
- How to help southern Idaho nonprofits or get help during the coronavirus pandemic
Closures: