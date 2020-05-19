Boise seeks crucial COVID-19 data through wastewater testing

The data has the potential to show areas within the city that have higher COVID-19 cases than others.

BOISE, Idaho — Collecting coronavirus data through the city's wastewater. That's what Boise city officials say they're starting to do to help better track the community spread through five residential locations.



The city is working with a company called Biobot that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.



Essentially, samples of wastewater will be collected before entering the city's two water renewal facilities.

Those samples will be sent to Biobot, where they'll be examined.



That data, expected back sometime in late May, will then be used by city leadership and other agencies to hopefully better understand how the virus spreads in Boise and possibly help provide early warning signs for future outbreaks.



“This is a new and proactive way to provide our experts and decision makers critical data to get a fuller picture of COVID-19 in our community," said Steve Burgos, Public Works Director at the City of Boise. "We jumped at the opportunity to help our community in any way possible."



Idaho is one of 42 states currently working with Biobot to collect wastewater samples for COVID-19 research purposes.

