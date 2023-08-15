Boise couple lost everything in Hawaii wildfires after barely escaping

Perry and Laurie Allen moved to Lahaina more than a decade ago. Laurie was badly burned and is currently in a hospital on Oahu.

MAUI, Hawaii — In a moment of chaos, Boise couple Perry and Laurie Allen lost everything they had in Hawaii.

“My uncle had his cell phone and the clothes on his back,” their nephew Caleb Hood said. “I can't even imagine the trauma and they've lost everything.”

He described the moment Perry Allen was alerted that something was terribly wrong.

“My uncle got sort of a cryptic voicemail from what we think was EMT saying ‘we have your wife we're flying her to Oahu, she's been badly burned,’” Hood told KTVB.

Laurie Allen was with her neighbors watching the flames rush in.

“Before they knew it, (the fire) was on them and it's like, 'we got to go, we got to get our stuff and go,'” Hood said. “They were able to at least get somewhat out of the neighborhood, but then were overcome by the flames.”

From there, Perry Allen -- who was at work -- frantically flew to Oahu to find his wife.

“She was a Jane Doe for several hours until my uncle could figure out what hospital she was at,” Hood said.

Fortunately, Hood's uncle found her. The two had lived in the area for over a decade, and while they lost all of their belongings, the focus is primarily on Laurie Allen's recovery.

“It's going to be several months, weeks in the hospital. They are still doing some medically induced comas to... I’m not trying to get too graphic... But they have to peel off her skin basically twice a day, is my understanding, to let it regrow. That's part of the regeneration process. She was and still is pretty heavily sedated and medicated to keep from realizing that pain," Hood said. "So, she's not good, but she's alive and she's going to be awesome… She's got a long road ahead of her with recovery and surgeries.”

While the couple's home has been destroyed, they still have each other and their loved ones who are praying for them.

“We're thousands of miles away, but things are going to be okay,” Hood said. “We don't know how, but it will be.”

The family started a GoFundMe to help the couple rebuild their lives. You can find it here.

