Boise County Sheriff's Office responds to multiple reports of stranded motorists on Rabbit Creek Road

"This can become a life and death situation": Boise County Sheriff's Office has issued an urgent warning for motorists to limit their travel in the mountains.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office released a statement on their Facebook page on Saturday morning asking Boise residents to limit travel into the mountains where there is snow on the road.

They stated that they have been responding to reports of stranded motorists near Rabbit Creek Road since Thursday.

As a result of these calls, the BCSO offered safety information to residents to avoid fatal incidents.

Six vehicles are currently blocking the exit on Rabbit Creek Road, according to the sheriff's office.

"The roads are so traveled right now that you may come back out and find multiple stranded vehicles keeping you from exiting the way you came in," BCSO wrote. "This is quickly becoming a big issue for rescuers as rescue vehicles are not able to go around some of the stuck vehicles ."

The Boise County Sheriff's Office said they have been fortunate enough to have assistance in vehicle rescues from Search & Rescue, Life Flight, Forest Service, Fire Services and force volunteers. While the additional resources are helpful, BCSO said they are quickly exhausting all of their resources.

"Our resources are being exhausted very quickly. We have limited resources to launch multiple rescues on consecutive days," they said. "A huge thank you to everyone who is helping out with these operations."

To avoid any further off-road incidents, the BCSO is asking all of those who commonly drive in the mountains to abide by the following suggestions:

Travel safely and know the limits of your vehicle and yourself.

Let another person know where you will be going and for how long.

When traveling in remote areas, pack some basic supplies to give rescuers a couple of extra days to find you safely. Water, a way to make a fire, cereal bars, a blanket, and some small survival items will make a big difference.

"This can become a life and death situation," the sheriff's office said. "There is no cell service in many areas and we have no way of knowing where you are and might not even know you are stranded. We also have some very treacherous roads that become extra dangerous as the snow freezes and can slide you right off the mountain."

