Boise County garage, vehicles destroyed by fire

Vehicles in the garage could be heard exploding during the fire.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — A detached garage of a home off of Highway 52 in Boise County was fully engulfed by flames Thursday night, emergency officials said.

Boise County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that explosions could be heard and that there was heavy smoke in the area.

The explosions were believed to be caused by vehicles in the garage.

The fire was brought under control before spreading to the home, officials said.

Firefighters from Horseshoe Bend and Gem County responded to the fire.

Highway 52 was closed in both directions Thursday evening. One lane was reopened a short time later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

