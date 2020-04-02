The City of Boise considers passing hands-free ordinance

How the proposal is written now, drivers who break the rules would be subject to a $90 infraction and court costs.

BOISE, Idaho — Using your cell phone while driving could soon be illegal in Boise. Boise City Councilwoman Holli Woodings is proposing the ordinance, which would ban drivers from using their cell phones unless it is connected to the vehicle's Bluetooth hands-free mode.

How the proposal is written now, drivers who break the rules would be subject to a $90 infraction and court costs. However, the penalty wouldn't cost drivers points on their driving record.

If passed, Woodings says there would be a several-month grace period where police officers wouldn't write Boise drivers tickets but just educate them on the new law.

Woodings also says there is similar legislation on a state-wide level in the Idaho Senate, but the city councilwoman says she would rather get this city ordinance passed sooner than later.

"There are so many opportunities for a bill to be derailed in the legislature and so I feel this is the right time for Boise to enact this," Woodings said. "It really enhances the safety of all of our road users and what happens in the legislature is still to be determined."

A similar law was passed in Meridian in 2019.

Woodings' proposal will be up for public testimony at City Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Anyone that wants to weigh in will be given three minutes.