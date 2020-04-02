x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

The City of Boise considers passing hands-free ordinance

How the proposal is written now, drivers who break the rules would be subject to a $90 infraction and court costs.

BOISE, Idaho — Using your cell phone while driving could soon be illegal in Boise. Boise City Councilwoman Holli Woodings is proposing the ordinance, which would ban drivers from using their cell phones unless it is connected to the vehicle's Bluetooth hands-free mode.

How the proposal is written now, drivers who break the rules would be subject to a $90 infraction and court costs. However, the penalty wouldn't cost drivers points on their driving record.

If passed, Woodings says there would be a several-month grace period where police officers wouldn't write Boise drivers tickets but just educate them on the new law.

Woodings also says there is similar legislation on a state-wide level in the Idaho Senate, but the city councilwoman says she would rather get this city ordinance passed sooner than later.

"There are so many opportunities for a bill to be derailed in the legislature and so I feel this is the right time for Boise to enact this," Woodings said. "It really enhances the safety of all of our road users and what happens in the legislature is still to be determined."

A similar law was passed in Meridian in 2019.

Woodings' proposal will be up for public testimony at City Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Anyone that wants to weigh in will be given three minutes.

Read more about the wave of hands-free ordinances in the Treasure Valley:

Boise moving ahead with hands-free ordinance

Meridian police chief has concerns about distracted driving bill, but wants a state law

Proposed bill would create new distracted driving law in Idaho

Statewide handheld device ban bill could be on the docket for 2020

Meridian residents react to new hands-free ordinance: 'I think it's a great deal'

'The primary thought is safety': Meridian Police to start ticketing for hands-free ordinance on Jan. 1

Nampa postpones consideration of ordinance banning handheld phone use while driving

Ada County commissioners move to ban handheld devices while driving

Meridian bans driving while using handheld devices, will it work?

Meridian bans use of hand-held devices while driving