Boise Comic Arts Festival returns for 10th year with new venues

BOISE, Idaho — After two years of virtual and hybrid events, the Boise Comic Arts Festival (BCAF) is returning to an in-person event for its tenth year.

The free, family-friendly event celebrates comics and fandom, and will feature a number of events including conversations with professionals in the industry and cosplay contests.

The weekend event runs from Sept. 16 - 18 at a number of different venues like Zoo Boise and the Idaho State Museum.

Scheduled events for the three-day festival include:

A conversation with graphic novelist, children's book illustrator, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars story artist Alina Chau

A panel about the popular young adult fantasy graphic novel series 5 Worlds featuring author Mark Siegel and artists Matt Rockefeller, Xanthe Bouma, and Boya Sun

Cosplay contests for kids, teens, and adults

A superhero training camp for kids

A celebration of 60 Years of Spiderman

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with a return to our full-scale extravaganza, including new venues and a third day of events," Events Coordinator Josh Shapel said. "This year's festival is an excellent opportunity to celebrate creativity and imagination in our community as well as spark inspiration through new experiences."

All BCAF events are free, but the Zoo Boise location will require registration on Saturday. Zoo Boise activities include cosplay competitions, presentations, performances, and an outdoor Artists' Alley featuring creators, vendors, and exhibitors.

Another new addition to the festival is a free professional development opportunity for librarians and educators held Friday at the Idaho State Museum.

BCAF is made possible through support from the Boise Public Library Foundation, the Friends of the Boise Public Library, and Sparklight.

BCAF guest creators Morgan Beem and Jorge Corona designed the poster for this year's event. For more information about BCAF, click here.

