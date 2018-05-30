BOISE - With school nearly out for the summer, it's time to hit the swimming pool!
The City of Boise's six outdoor swimming pools will all open this Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Every pool is staffed with certified lifeguards.
And if your child doesn't know how to swim just yet -- swimming lessons are available.
Admission rates vary by pool, ranging from $2 to $4 per person.
Youth season swim passes are also available, starting at $32 per person for Boise residents.
Family passes and non-resident passes also are available.
The Meridian pool will also open on Friday with free admission from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
And Nampa's pools will open Saturday with free entry to both Lakeview Waterpark and the Lincoln pool from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.