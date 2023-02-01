Boise City Council upholds design for Interfaith's new shelter

After more than a year of deliberations about the property on State Street, Interfaith Sanctuary may now start securing building permits.

BOISE, Idaho — In a 4-1 vote, Boise City Council on Tuesday upheld the design for Interfaith's new homeless shelter on West State Street after several challenges from the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association.

The city's Design Review Committee previously approved Interfaith's application in October. The neighborhood association appealed several times after the committee's decision, sending the application through Planning and Zoning before City Council took up the appeal on Tuesday.

Councilmember Patrick Bageant motioned to uphold the approved design. He said he trusts the committee's decision, and expressed frustration about the appeal process regarding Interfaith's new building.

"I see a lot of disagreement between a lot of little things, but really because there's a lot of disagreement over really big things," Bageant said.

Councilmember Luci Willits voted in favor of the neighborhood association's appeal. Willits said she believes they missed an opportunity to come together as a city and a community.

"We've now had three government bodies that have looked at this, but it seems like the people who have tried to work this out haven't ever talked to one another," she said.

Right now, Interfaith can serve about 165 people at its downtown shelter on River Street near Americana Boulevard. The new shelter, in the former Salvation Army building on State Street, will serve 205 people, Interfaith Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said.

The neighborhood association brought up several concerns about the new shelter's design during Tuesday's meeting.

President Katy Decker said she's worried about noise. She also said there wouldn't be enough space in the shelter to comfortably house everyone, particularly a mix of families and individuals.

"There's been a lot of public concern that mixing these two demographics is potentially a disservice to the vulnerable families experiencing homelessness staying at the shelter," Decker said.

Peterson-Stigers doesn't agree. She said they've put a lot of thought into the shelter's design and that families will be separated from single people.

"We're really good at what we do," she said. "And we're very thoughtful about how we've looked at this design and what the need is in our community now."

Since City Council upheld the design, Peterson-Stigers said they can now begin securing building permits.

The neighborhood association is currently suing the city over the conditional use permit, which lets Interfaith use the land. Boise City Council approved the permit last spring.

Decker said the city did not follow proper code when they approved the project.

The neighborhood association could potentially request the approved design application undergo judicial review, similar to the conditional use permit.

