Boise City Council unanimously approves Pathways Master Plan

BOISE, Idaho — At a public hearing Tuesday night, the Boise City Council unanimously approved the Pathways Masterplan. The plan hopes to bring 110 miles of safe travel of biking and walking throughout the city.

"[Tuesday] will likely be a historic day for biking in Boise," City Council member Jimmy Hallyburton wrote on social media Monday. "Over 112 miles of off-street pathways identified and ready to be approved in the City of Boise Pathways Masterplan. I would compare it to the adoption of the Boise Greenbelt Plan 50 years ago."

According to the proposed Master Plan, it will combine Boise’s 50-plus miles of existing pathways to put together a total of more than 160 miles of pathways. The City said it will connect 76% of Boise residents within a half-mile of a pathway. Currently, the City of Boise said only 10% of Boiseans live within a 10-minute walk of a nearby path.

The City of Boise also hopes it will create more accessible methods of transportation so Boiseans can access more grocery stores, schools, parks, and businesses around the city simply by biking or walking.

The city began surveying Boise residents about the plan in April and July of 2021. The survey asked people what they wanted from the pathways, like safer paths and more connections.

"For decades, Boise has been trying to expand the City’s pathways. While those efforts have primarily focused on making the Boise River Greenbelt the well-connected pathway enjoyed by many, this plan seeks to identify opportunities for additional connection points across the City," according to the Master Plan.

The City said the next move is to begin working with Boise Parks and Recreation and Irrigation Districts to better layout a timeline and staffing.

The Boise Pathways Master Plan was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting on Dec. 13.

