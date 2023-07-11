Boise City Council President Holli Woodings resigns

Woodings and her family are moving to Washington D.C, the City of Boise said.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council President Holli Woodings has resigned from her position, the City of Boise released Tuesday.

According to a news release, Woodings and her family are moving to Washington D.C. Her resignation is effective July 21.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will appoint a replacement from District 5, where Woodings represents, to serve out the remainder of her term.

In the news release, Woodings said it was "bittersweet" to leave early. She was elected in 2021.

"With years of building Boise’s Modern Zoning Code together as a community, I leave knowing that I delivered on the promises I made to our residents, and I can’t wait to see how the decisions we make today shape our community for years to come," Woodings said.

“Holli is fiercely dedicated to our community, opportunities for our kids, growing our modern economy and protecting the natural places we all love. I will miss her leadership and I know Boise will miss her. Though irreplaceable, I will look for a candidate to fill out her term who brings a strong knowledge of the city and District 5 with them. I encourage anyone with a passion for Boise, a strong record of civic engagement, and a willingness to serve to apply," McLean said in the news release.

This resignation comes as former President Elaine Clegg left council in February to work for Valley Regional Transit as their CEO, former council member Lisa Sanchez was vacated from her seat in January, and council member Patrick Bageant announced he will not be seeking re-election to focus on his family.

In order to seek appointment for District 5, candidates must use the legal boundaries from the 2021 election map.

Applications for the position must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2023.

