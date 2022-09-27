Boise City Council meeting for first time since police chief's resignation

During its noon meeting, the council went into executive session regarding a personnel matter about a public official.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council on Tuesday is holding its first public meeting since Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean.

Lee's resignation, effective Oct. 14, was announced Friday afternoon.

As it does on the fourth Tuesday at each month, the Boise City Council began its regular meeting at noon. About 20 minutes into the meeting, council members went into executive session -- a closed-door meeting from which the public may be excluded only for specific purposes outlined in Idaho law.

12:22 p.m.: Council is entering into executive session on personnel matter about a public official.

12:12 p.m.: First item on executive session agenda line is "personnel." Also listed: land acquisition, records exempt from public disclosure, pending/probable litigation, communicate with risk management regarding pending/probable claims, labor contract.

