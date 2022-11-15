Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park

For the past eight months, Blue Valley Mobile Home Park residents have fought against a proposal to build seven warehouses next to their neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night.

The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the mobile home park.

LPC says they want warehouses, trucking docks, tractor trailer storage and room for semi-trucks.

Blue Valley Mobile Home Park has about 200 homes and is located on the south side of town, off Eisenman Road. Residents are very concerned about potential health effects caused from diesel truck pollution.

“Somewhere government has failed these people,” resident Bonnie Hardey said. “When we have a chance to make it right, we should.”

While councilmembers denied the appeal, they did add a few conditions to help minimize any potential impact to Blue Valley. Those conditions include improving the berm that separates the development from the mobile home park.

In an email, LPC’s vice president said, “the site is designed to minimize impacts on neighbors with increased setbacks, landscape screens and building orientation.”

The closest building to the Blue Valley community is 120 feet away. During the meeting, city staff said Boise code only requires 15 feet.

Hardey said Blue Valley is also zoned incorrectly. Currently, it is zoned as “light industrial.” The property adjacent for the development is zoned as “heavy industrial.”

Councilmember Patrick Bageant said rezoning Blue Valley is not on the table, because even if the Blue Valley area was zoned as residential, that still would not prevent developers from building on the land next to them.

Hardey said while this was the end of the appeal process, they are going to try and go through the courts claiming the industrial park violates the Fair Housing Act.

Watch more Local News: