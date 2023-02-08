Boise City Council candidates to be interviewed for Holli Woodings' position

McLean plans to interview Crispin Gravatt, Jeremy Gugino and Meredith Stead this week.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has narrowed down three candidates which she plans to interview for the open city council position in District 5, which was previously held by former Boise City Council President Holli Woodings.

Woodings announced her resignation on July 11 because she and her family are moving to Washington D.C. The chosen candidate will serve in her place through Jan. 9, 2024.

McLean plans to interview Crispin Gravatt, Jeremy Gugino and Meredith Stead this week, the City of Boise said in a news release.

Crispin Gravatt is the current chair of the Public Works Commission for the city of Boise. According to his biography on the city's website, he works closely with the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Boise Police Department and the Ada County Sherriff’s Office to expand resources to the LGBTQ+ community.

Jeremy Gugino became the communications director for Reclaim Idaho in 2019 that gathered signatures for the Quality Education initiative, and Meredith Stead previously spent five years as the marketing director for Ballet Idaho. She now serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the city, the Fundsy Board of Directors and the Boise State Public Radio advisory board.

