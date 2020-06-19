Boise City Council, board members discuss future of downtown library

City Council members met with the Boise Public Library Board of Trustees to discuss options for both a new library and maintaining the current one on Capitol Blvd.

BOISE, Idaho — What's next for the Boise Public Library?

That's the question on the minds of library board members and the Boise City Council.

Last year, the proposed new $85 million downtown library was placed on hold after members of the public passed an initiative requiring voter approval of future library projects costing more than $25 million dollars.

Now, city staff and the library board of trustees are discussing the next steps.

Margo Healy, president of the board of trustees, said there's been a big change in the status of the library in just the last year and that's due to four major interruptions. The first is the voter initiative, second is a change in mayoral leadership for the city. The third is the COVID-19 pandemic and finally, the library's executive director retired.

In the midst of all that, officials now have to decide the best way to move forward with a new library - with community engagement - while also finding a way to maintain the current downtown building in the meantime.

"We are on the last year of a 20-year master plan which was supposed to end with the new building," Healy said. "So we're looking at one to four years that we would need to keep that building viable and safe for the public."

To keep the current library viable, some immediate repair work needs to be done.

"The building needs a new roof," Healy said. "What we're exploring is can we do a patchwork to get us out four years? The building needs new HVAC. So do we replace the HVAC, do we try to patch it together when we don't know where we're going to be three years from now?"

The actual site of the current library has also passed its "useful life."

"If you drive around the library you will see the asphalt has deteriorated, it's in really bad shape, the concrete is bad, the grout in the bricks is bad."

Additional work is needed, such as plumbing and electrical work. But for now, those are some of the needs the board feels are immediate to keep things operational.

On Tuesday, board members met with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and City Council members to ask for funding to make some of those necessary repairs and to start planning for a more permanent solution.

The council was unanimous in their support of helping the library.

"I certainly am interested in, and supportive of, making the necessary investment," said council member TJ Thomson.

Councilwoman Elaine Clegg also supported the idea of moving forward, saying the pandemic can give them an opportunity to look at a new master plan in a way they wouldn't have considered before, specifically focused on innovation.

"As I look at this and have contemplated it the last month or so, I think it is time to go forward with a new master plan," she said.

Council members voiced concerns that they want to make sure they are investing, not just building costs. The council also wants to be sure they develop something that's best for the entire community.

"When I think about our library, I think not only is it a place for folks to come and enjoy all the wonderful offerings that it has but for some of our community members, it is a life-saving resource and it's a way for them to get back on their feet," said council member Lisa Sanchez.

Councilman Jimmy Hallyburton echoed her comment, talking about the importance of libraries.

"One of the things I've always thought about the library - it's actually where I started the Boise Bicycle Project during research Thursdays - and how big of a role it plays in helping communities emerge and helping communities create opportunities for future generations," he said.

The council agreed to look at what's available in the budget and balance funding with the immediate need and financial responsibility.

"We want to use the taxpayers' money well but we don't want to invest in the old structure if we're not going to be using it," Healy said.

KTVB also reached out to Mayor Lauren McLean to ask about her stance on the library. She sent this statement:

“I fully support libraries in our community. They’re a place where opportunity is found, learning is centered, and community convenes. Tuesday’s discussion about the future of our library system was an important one to have, because the Library Commission believes we need to start a planning process to learn how we best can serve the needs of our residents. The last plan was developed 20 years ago. I appreciate the service and recommendations of the commission and want to make sure that we’re providing access to the magic, wonder, and opportunity of libraries for all our residents so I was pleased at the outcomes of the discussion and the direction we’re taking. This planning process will engage the community in an important conversation about the future of our library system, and help us ensure we’re delivery 21st century library services to everyone.”