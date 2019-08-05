BOISE, Idaho — The city of Boise will officially be renaming a park and foothills preserve in honor to the area's native people.

The Boise City Council approved two resolutions at its meeting Tuesday evening that will change the name of Quarry View Park to Eagle Rock Park; and the Castle Rock Reserve to Chief Eagle Eye Reserve.



Both sit next to the Old Idaho State Penitentiary and the Idaho Botanical Garden.

"There is no question that this step has been a long time coming," said Boise Mayor David Bieter. "This is not a final step in acknowledging the history of the area's indigenous people, but the latest step in building meaningful collaboration that honors and recognizes their place in who we are as a community."



The renaming celebration and dedication for the park and reserve will be held on June 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Eagle Rock Park.



And to contribute to the success of this effort, the city of Boise says they will be making a $2,000 donation to the Indigenous Boise Valley Tribes.

The original Boise Valley inhabitants are of the Burns Paiute Tribe of Oregon; Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Oregon; the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes of Nevada; and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Idaho and Nevada, along with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe of Idaho.

