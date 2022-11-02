City of Boise approves property tax rebate program

Boise City Council approved a $1.2 million fund Tuesday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council have approved $1.2 million to help fund the Property Tax Rebate Program. Homeowners who previously qualified for Idaho's Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate to apply toward their City of Boise property tax bill.

“We know that property taxes have a real impact on our residents,” said Mayor McLean. “Which is why we take every available opportunity to get money back into the hands of Boiseans. This program is a first important step to providing financial relief to some of our residents, and I look forward to working to expand the program to more residents.”

The city council approved funding for the rebate program Tuesday, Nov. 1. Applications for the program will be open Dec. 1, 2022, through May 1, 2023.

There are different ways homeowners can access the program: through the city's website, at local libraries and by including a letter with an application that the city said will be mailed out to residents by mid-December.

The Idaho State Legislature authorized the program earlier this year, through House Bill 550. That legislation allows cities to use general fund money to provide financial relief to eligible homeowners.

Here are the criteria for eligibility:

Must be an Idaho resident.

Must own and occupy the home or mobile home.

The value of the home must not exceed 150% of the median assessed value for Ada County (approximately $800,000 assessed value).

Total income of $32,230 or less for 2021 calendar year, after deducting medical expenses.

Must meet one of the following: 65 years of age or older; former POW or hostage; blind; widow or widower; or disabled.

