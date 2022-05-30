Boise cemeteries observing Memorial Day

A Civil War volunteer group conducted their annual flag-raising ceremony, eulogy, and gun salute at the Silent Camp in Morris Hill Cemetery.

BOISE, Idaho — Cemetaries around Boise are observing the Memorial Day weekend by holding ceremonies to honor the fallen veterans who died in service defending our country.

Morris Hill Cemetery has staff on the grounds to help assist the public in identifying and locating grave sites. The cemetery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Memorial Day.

This morning, a Civil War volunteer group conducted their annual flag-raising ceremony, eulogy, and gun salute at the Silent Camp in Morris Hill Cemetery. The ceremony is intended to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and recognize the significance of Memorial Day.

Both Pioneer Cemetery and Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery are open to the public for Memorial Day, but are not staffed.

Visitors are invited to place artificial or fresh flowers, flags and wreaths on grave sites at city cemeteries. Cemetery staff ask that the public not place glass or other breakable containers on gravesites as they are not permitted.

Mementos placed on graves must be picked up by June 6 for those wishing to recollect them.

Mayor McLean posted a video to Twitter honoring the Memorial Day weekend, saying, "They made the ultimate sacrifice. I honor them today and every day."

Today is Memorial Day, a day to honor our fallen heroes.

I hope you are able to gather with your friends and family today. Amid the picnics, barbecues & fun, I hope that you will take some time to remember the brave service members who gave their lives for this great country. pic.twitter.com/vs4EB0zYZP — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) May 30, 2022

