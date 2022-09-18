Boise celebrates Mexican Independence Day through song

People enjoyed classical music, mariachi music and a string trio at the first “Celebrando a México” event.

BOISE, Idaho — Opera Idaho and the Idaho Botanical Garden hosted their first “Celebrando a México” event, celebrating Mexican Independence Day through music, food and art.

Over 500 people bought tickets for the event, Opera Idaho marketing director Fernando Menendez said. Sunday’s event started with a brief history of Mexican Independence Day.

Opera enthusiast Kryston Velarde said the introduction helped set a positive tone for the rest of the day.

“I think that was beautiful, to be able to come together and understand why we celebrate things and why it’s important to us and what it’s done for our culture and why we continue to honor the past and bring it into the future,” she said.

After that, people went from garden to garden listening to various types of music. There was classical music, mariachi music and a string trio.

Cecilia Violetta López, soprano and Opera Idaho artistic adviser, is especially passionate about opera. She said events like these help increase exposure.

“Opera is for everyone,” she said. “I wanna continue spreading that message, filling the theaters, really making people aware that it doesn’t matter where you come from, but these stories that we are trained to tell, we want to share them with everyone.”

Jeanie Scepka said it was an unforgettable experience.

“The performers were outstanding,” she said. “And just to look around and see the expressions on people’s faces and how much they enjoyed the music.”

Although this was Opera Idaho’s first outdoor, musical event here in Boise celebrating Mexican Independence Day, Violetta López said she hopes it returns next year.

“To see the amount of people who came out to support us, every inch of the garden had people in it," she said. “It was so overwhelming and just know that people want to listen to music … it’s very moving for me.”

