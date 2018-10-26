BOISE — As the construction project on State Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway gets ready to wrap up, another is now under way - this time on Collister Drive.

“Collister comes into State Street at a really different angle. So, we're going to move the road up State Street, so it comes in at a 90-degree angle,” said Ada County Highway District Public Information Specialist Natalie Shaver.” The whole point of this is that it's going to be safer for everybody.”

Construction began in September, but crews are now set to begin a major part of the project.

“What we're doing is building a new road," Shaver said. "Collister is going to be coming in on a new part on State Street."

Crews will also be working on the canal that runs through the area.

“We're going to build a box culvert, so that canal that right now runs along the side of the road is going to end up underneath the road," Shaver said.

When completed, there will be bike lanes, a bus stop and dedicated turn lanes on Collister onto State Street; which the area currently doesn't have.

“This is also going to improve the safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians,” Shaver said.

ACHD says it will also improve traffic flow and wait times, making the area more accessible for everyone.

Not everyone is happy about the construction though.

“Some days it's really loud and customers say it's not as enjoyable to sit on the patio," Caylin Smith, who works at Caffeina Coffee Roasting, said. "Other days they block off the street and we notice less customers come in."

Smith said the construction is affecting business.

“It makes me a little bummed,” she said. “I know they need to do what they need to do, but we also want to be able to get to work and people want their coffee.”

On the Fly gas station has also felt the impact.

“When it's like this, it dramatically affects business, probably like 20 percent,” Kenneth Moore, On the Fly’s regional manager, said. “You can’t get people on and off the road to come into the business.”

ACHD said construction for the Collister project alone will cost $9.5 million. The project is expected to be done by October 2019.

The construction on State Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

In the meantime, the best advice is to just drive safely. And be patient.

“With construction, as always, it's going to slow traffic down. So, you need to be mindful of people working on the road and their safety, as well as yours,” Shaver said. “Also, give yourself extra time because construction could sometimes lead to delays, whether it's because of the work we're doing or other drivers, so give yourself plenty of time.”

