Boise plans to build memorial in Julia Davis Park for National Guardsmen who died in Black Hawk crash

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise plans on building a memorial in Julia Davis Park, near the Boise River, for the three Idaho National Guard pilots who died in a Black Hawk helicopter crash on Feb. 2.

Mayor Lauren McClean announced on Friday afternoon that the city council will consider allocating $75,000 from the city's general budget towards building a memorial at one of the intersections of paths along the Boise River for the pilots.

Forty-three-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson of Boise, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan of Boise, and 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer of Nampa all died when their Black Hawk helicopter when down during a flight in the Danskin Mountains.

The memorial for the men will be incorporated into the existing master plan for Julia Davis Park, according to Mayor McClean's office. The plan has five "nodes" or intersections of paths across the park, including two that are near the Boise River. One of the two along have been built but the other, which is off of the Green Belt and near the river, will now be a memorial for the pilots.

“The sudden loss of three fathers and servicemen from our community has affected many of our residents deeply,” Mayor McLean said in a statement. “This is a small way that we can honor their service to our city, state and country while creating a place of peace and reflection for all to visit.”

The city council will vote on funding the memorial during a regular meeting on Tuesday. If approved, Mayor McClean's office said park designers would then work with the families of the pilots for the design and construction of it.