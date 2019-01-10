BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters responded to a brush fire near the intersection of Warm Springs Avenue and Pet Haven Lane in Boise Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m.

Firefighters estimated the fire grew to over 100 acres in size before they were able to get it out.

No structures were threatened.

Crews from the Boise Fire Department, Eagle, Meridian, and the Bureau of Land Management responded.

The fire burned mostly on unincorporated Ada County land and state land.

Governor Brad Little also shared a photo of the fire from an event at the Stueckle Sky Center at Boise State University:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.