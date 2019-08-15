BOISE, Idaho — A 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a Boise hospital Wednesday night, after a kayaking accident on the South Fork of the Payette River near Lowman.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the boy as Maximus Samuel Hansen, of Boise. The cause of death is listed as freshwater drowning due to a kayaking accident.

The boy was taken to St. Luke's Boise Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident. No other details have been released by authorities.

Several people have drowned this summer while recreating on various sections of the Payette River.

