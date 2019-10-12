BOISE, Idaho — The new J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Bike Park is now open in north Boise.

It's on Mountain Cove Road near Fort Boise Park.

The bike park includes cross-country trails, slopestyle trails, and pump tracks.

It is designed to accommodate skill levels from beginner to expert. The trails are rated with green circles, blue squares or black diamonds, just like you find at ski areas.

The Boise Department of Parks and Recreation operates the park, which is open from sunrise to sunset as weather allows.

