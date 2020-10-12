Boise Bicycle Project receives $15,000 grant

BOISE, Idaho — A new philanthropic foundation kicked off an effort in hopes to start a shift in the way that Idahoans give.
Idaho Partners for Good presented a grant of $15,000 on Thursday to the Boise Bicycle Project.
The organization's goal is to develop stronger, healthier and better equipped non-profits.
"The Boise Bicycle Project is the ideal candidate to test this new philanthropic concept on because they have a strong leader, great programs, are interested in creating transportation options that work for all, and are positioned to be a strategic systems leader in this community,” said Blossom Johnston, Founding Director, Idaho Partners for Good. “Like most, there are gaps in at least one area of what we call the "Big 5" (governance, evaluation, finances HR, marketing). We will help co-design solutions and deploy experts for the long haul so by the time we exit, the BBP will be in a much stronger, healthier and better equipped position so they can do more of what they do best."
"I've been running BBP for over 13 years now, and this is the first time we've engaged in this level of professional guidance and exploration," said Jimmy Hallyburton, BBP Founder and Executive Director. "It's almost unheard of for nonprofits to find a partner willing and dedicated to invest in internal growth and foundation building."
The grant serves as the first step in a three-year partnership.