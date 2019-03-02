BOISE, Idaho — If you live in Boise or been on the Greenbelt, you've probably seen Boise Bike Patrol Officer Tom Shuler pedaling around town.

For nearly 20 years, he’s been riding his bike and patrolling along the Greenbelt and in the parks.

What you might not know is Officer Shuler is currently pedaling toward an impressive accomplishment. He will soon have biked 100,000 miles on the job.

“It is kind of just a little personal challenge,” Shuler said.

In 1999, Shuler shifted gears and traded his patrol car in for a mountain bike and hasn't looked back since.

“So, I did 4 years in a car and then was lucky enough to get on a bike and I’ve been here ever since,” Shuler said. “You get out, you get to talk to a lot of people, and see a lot of people.”

Shuler started logging his miles on September 9, 1999. He says he doesn't know why he began tracking his miles, but he uses an odometer every day and writes down his beginning and ending miles.

Now, he's riding toward that major milestone.

“If you're on the bike patrol here in Boise, you're going to ride quite a few miles. whether you want to or not,” Shuler said.

He tries to bike 40 miles a day, which isn't much when he's on patrol.

“Our job on the bike patrol is to be on the parks and the Greenbelt and if you ride up and down the Greenbelt and parks enough, you're going to hit 40 miles pretty quick,” Shuler said.

Shuler still has about 2,500 miles to ride before he hits 100,000 miles. Getting this close to the huge milestone does put his time as a Boise Bike Patrol Officer into perspective.

“I don’t feel old but if I look at that, it does sound rather old,” Shuler said. “I guess it's just a lot of good memories and talking to a lot of people and to me, it's the best job you could have in the police department.”

Shuler believes he will hit 100,000 miles in late May or early June.



