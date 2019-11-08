BOISE, Idaho — A group of children got a new set of wheels to cruise around their neighborhoods with on Saturday, thanks to the Boise Bicycle Project.

Every month the Bise Bicycle Project give kids in need a new bike, helmet, lock, light and a safety crash course.

Jimmy Hallyburton, the founder of the non-profit says many of the kids are refugees and having a new a way of getting around helps them become a part of the community that they are new to.

"This is part of our welcoming ceremony that we do for welcome to Boise, this is a place where we ride bicycles," he said. "Here is your key to connecting with the community, it's important that we make sure we keep people connected to all the opportunities that they have to grow and for our refugee community that's important."

Since the Boise Bicycle Project was founded, the non-profit has given away more than 7,000 bikes.

Their main giveaway event is this Christmas, where they donate about 500 bicycles.

