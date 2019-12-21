BOISE, Idaho — Volunteers are gearing up hundreds of bicycles for the Boise Bicycle Project's 13th annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

While they're working to make sure the kids have all the bells and whistles they asked for on their dream bikes, one Boise woman is making sure those kids don't go cold this winter.

Sarah Kirby started a cause called Cheyenne’s Gift. She and her son Noah collected winter weather gear all year to give to this cause.

They dropped off bags full of the clothing items at the Boise Bicycle Project Friday night.

There are beanies, gloves, scarves, and coats. Those are going to the hundreds of kids that will be at the bicycle project on Saturday to pick up their dream bike.

“I have seen many children walking down the street very poorly dressed, and it breaks my heart,” Kirby said, “I want to stop and give them whatever I have, It’s just very important. You can't be comfortable if you're not warm in the winter, especially here.”

She said the cause is named after her daughter who was born with cerebral palsy but died when she was just five years old.

“We started Cheyenne’s Gift after someone did something for me,” Sarah said. “We decided we needed to pay it forward in my son's sister's name.”

That pay it forward attitude has found its way to help benefit the families who will be receiving a free bicycle from the Boise Bicycle Project.

“One of the things that we know will happen is it will be cold outside and they will not be equipped with warm clothing for that,” Boise Bicycle Project founder and Executive Director Jimmy Hallyburton said. “So, we partner with Cheyenne's Gift to make sure all of these kids and their families have warm clothing as well.”

The Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway has grown exponentially since its inception 13 years ago. They donated just a little more than 60 bikes at their first one, and that number is now up to 700.

“I know the impact that it makes on these kids, its more than a toy,” Hallyburton said. “It’s really a tool that’s connecting them to other opportunities in the community.”

