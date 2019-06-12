BOISE, Idaho — Every year, a lot of kids wish for a bike for Christmas, but their families may not be able to afford one.

That's why the Boise Bicycle Project gives away hundreds of bikes to kids in need at its annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

But this year, they need your help.

“We're really asking people to just come out of the woodwork if you have a used kids bike at home any shape, any size, bring it down to the Boise Bicycle Project, even if it's not running that's okay,” said Boise Bicycle Project founder and executive director Jimmy Hallyburton.

He told KTVB that in 2007, they gave bikes to 63 kids. Fast forward to 2019 and the nonprofit has received 700 requests for bikes. That’s 200-300 more than they expected.

“This is our opportunity to make sure every kid in this city, in the Treasure Valley and even beyond have access to a bicycle and the incredible things a bicycle can connect them too,” Hallyburton said.

What makes the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway even more special is that the kids draw their dream bike and then the Boise Bicycle Project does its best to match the kid with their ideal bike.

“We don’t know what this Christmas is going to look like for these kids, but on this day on December 21 we can make sure it's an incredible experience,” Hallyburton said.

All the bikes for this year's giveaway are donated and fixed up by volunteers. Kids will get a bike, as well as a helmet and lock.

The 13th annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway happens on December 21.

If you would like to help by donating a bike or money, the Boise Bicycle Project is located at 1027 South Lusk Street in Boise.

