BOISE, Idaho — Boise Bench residents put off by brown water coming from their pipes gathered Thursday night to get some answers.



State Rep. John Gannon organized the event.



Over 100 residents turned out to ask Suez Water officials why brown water is coming out of their faucets.



“I was concerned about the future of the neighborhood and the infrastructure that we're going to have around here, because I plan on living here for the next decade, 20 years,” said Bench resident Scott Sword. “If I'm going to raise a family here I want to make sure that we have safe infrastructure.”



“A lot of the mains, in fact, more than half of the mains that are in the Bench were installed between the 1940s and the 1980s. So they’re aging, and many of them are metal and that can cause rust and discolored water,” said Jane Kreller, communications and community outreach manager for Suez Water.



In the short term, Suez says they will flush the water lines more.



In the long term, Suez is looking at replacing aging water mains, doing more water filtration, and possibly finding an alternate water source for the Boise Bench.