Boise Bench garage fire burns down car, no one injured

BOISE, Idaho — A garage fire at a Boise Bench apartment burned down a car on Tuesday morning.
The Boise Fire Department said crews responded to the fire at about 11:40 a.m. on the 1400 block of North Bluff Plane.
The Boise Burnout Fund will help assist the residents, according to a spokesperson for Boise Fire.
Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.
It is unknown what started the fire or what kind of car was burned down.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available by officials.