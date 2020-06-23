Boise Bench garage fire burns down car, no one injured

The Boise Burnout Fund will help assist the residents.

BOISE, Idaho — A garage fire at a Boise Bench apartment burned down a car on Tuesday morning.

The Boise Fire Department said crews responded to the fire at about 11:40 a.m. on the 1400 block of North Bluff Plane.

The Boise Burnout Fund will help assist the residents, according to a spokesperson for Boise Fire.

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.

It is unknown what started the fire or what kind of car was burned down.