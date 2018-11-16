BOISE — Wildfires have been raging in California, causing some people to lose their homes and pets.

And in some cases, their lives.

Sometimes, though, the victims of the fires are also those who are fighting them

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation helps families of fallen firefighters and those injured in the line of duty. Right now, the foundation is asking for the public's help so they can continue to assist the firefighters battling the wildfires in California.

“When I see that area code 530, I just take a deep, big breath and try not to cry,” Vicki Minor, founder and executive director of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, said.

The pleas for help aren't from people just living in California, but the people fighting the fires.

“The firefighters themselves, that are actually out battling the fires are losing their homes, as well,” Wildland Firefighter Foundation Director, Burk Minor said.

This fire season alone, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation said it has helped more than 150 families nationwide.

“Everybody thinks of the firefighters as the heroes and getting the job done, but they're only human and they do feel that when they go home,” Minor said. “The sights they've seen, the smells they smell, it's like a war zone down there.”

With California’s recent fires, the foundation has sent more than $50,000 to firefighters currently battling the flames.

But they need more.

“We're kind of asking Boise to help us out a little bit,” Minor said. “We directly take care of the firefighters themselves and their families so right now it's just financial needs that are needed to get them in some short-term housing, to replace some of their clothes… we're kind of the safety net for the wildland.”

If you'd like to donate to the organization, you can do so online, by phone or in person by visiting the foundation.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation was founded in 1994 and is located in Boise.

