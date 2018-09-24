BOISE — For 11 hours on Sunday, a full set list of Boise-based bands is rocked out to benefit employees of the Knitting Factory.

Earlier this month, a devastating fire broke out and shut down all operations at the concert venue, leaving employees without a paycheck.

"Bills don't stop," said Kegan Stucki of Rise of The Fall, a band at Sunday's benefit concert.

"You have stagehands, you have the lighting guy, you have the audio techs, the people who take the tickets at the door, all of the security, the people that cook the food and serve the drinks," said Janice Parma, who helped organize Sunday's event.

To help all of these employees currently out of work, Parma says it just made sense to throw a benefit concert.

"This is our family," she said. "A lot of us spend a lot of time at the Knitting Factory every weekend so we just wanted to pull together and be a resource for them and make sure they are taken care of and the financial impact is minimized as much as possible."

Parma added that is wasn't hard to get bands like Rise of the Fall on board.

"My dreams have been fulfilled because of the knitting factory," Stucki said. "There wasn't much decision to be had, I knew this was happening and I had to be part of it."

Stucki and the rest of Sunday's lineup are hoping this concert will help get Knitting Factory employees back on their feet until the venue can open its doors again.

"The Knitting Factory staff has showed us a level of respect that is beyond comprehension, and so the only thing that we can do is try to make sure they get through the next few months," Stucki said.

