New Boise aviation course aims to help with worker shortages

The industry is dealing with a shortfall of certified employees, especially in the mechanical sector.

BOISE, Idaho — Across the nation, worker shortages have been an ongoing issue. Aviation Specialties Unlimited in Boise is trying to stay one step ahead.

The academy is now offering a new course for students who want to work in the aviation industry.

ASU Academy’s School Coordinator Chris Wadsworth says the industry has taken a hit in the mechanical sector particularly.

“We currently have a very huge gap in the aviation industry where maintenance is concerned," he said. "There are a lot of empty positions that need to be filled for aircraft mechanics. Aircraft mechanics keep the aircrafts in the air that people use every day.”

The newly formed three-week course will prepare students to pass the A&P Exams and get a Federal Aviation Administration Certification.

Wadsworth says the program will help skilled and driven mechanics secure good jobs and earn better pay.

“There are a lot of people out there that are working in the industry that meet those requirements that don't have their certificates yet, and our goal is to help them be successful in getting their FFA certification,” said Wadsworth.

Like many other industries, ASU is offering an incentive to help attract more students. Those that register by the end of January will receive a $200 credit towards their tuition costs.

For more information on course dates, requirements or enrollment click here.

