Boise artists get a chance to transform local traffic boxes

The City of Boise invites artists to enter and create artwork for the 2024 Traffic Box Program.

BOISE, Idaho — For over a decade, Boise has been supporting artists by giving them opportunities to display their artwork on traffic boxes, and that continues this year.

Boise City Art and History invited all local artists last Tuesday to participate in the 2024's Traffic Box Art Program. Artists who have their work chosen will be paid $1000.

Artists must create a proposal answering the prompt, 'How can water renewal and responsible resource management help us achieve greater equity, affordability and access?'

The winners will be decided by a community-based panel, where they will choose 12 artists or artists teams design proposal. The selected artwork will then be transformed into a vinyl wrap that will placed on boxes located in the River-Myrtle area of Boise.

Artwork can be illustrations, paintings, digital images, textiles and more.

Boise Art and History encourage local artists to apply but anyone at all ages can enter.

The last day to apply will be Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.

