Boise artist reported missing Friday found safe

John Killmaster was located just before noon.
Credit: Boise Police Dept.

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: John Killmaster has been found. Boise Police say he is safe. Original story follows below.

Boise Police officers are asking the public for any information as to the whereabouts of 85-year-old John Killmaster.

Killmaster has been missing since Thursday morning.

Detectives do not have any indication that Killmaster's disappearance is related in any way to another missing persons case also reported Friday. 

Killmaster was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, walking near his home on Annett Street, which is southwest of Federal Way and Overland.  

He is 6-foot-3, weighs about 155 pounds. Killmaster has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing a blue baseball cap and the same red coat as the one he is wearing in the picture below.

Credit: Boise Police Dept.
John Killmaster, missing since April 16, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.

Killmaster was also last seen carrying a maroon camera case and possibly another green or blue bag 

Anyone with any information on Killmaster's whereabouts is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Killmaster taught art at Boise State University for 27 years, then became an art professor emeritus in 1997. He is internationally known for his enamel pieces and paintings.

