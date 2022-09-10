Boise Antique World Mall reopening Monday

BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapse, the Bosie Antique World Mall is finally reopening Monday.
The popular antique store, which houses 150 antique dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring reel theatre. Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the malls still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.
The mall will be open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Antique dealers have restocked their booths and are awaiting tomorrow's reopening.
The theatre next door had already been clothes for months prior to the incident due to a lack of business.
